Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Shares Gap Down to $38.75

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.57, but opened at $38.75. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 16,512,179 shares changing hands.

LK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.