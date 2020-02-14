Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.86. The stock had a trading volume of 904,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,874. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $254.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.17.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.