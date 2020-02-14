Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Up 20.7% in January

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 218,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 95,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,947. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $251.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Luna Innovations by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

