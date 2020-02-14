LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYFT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,625,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,163 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

