LYFT’s (LYFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $70.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LYFT. BidaskClub raised shares of LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,625,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in LYFT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in LYFT by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in LYFT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

