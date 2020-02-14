Manitowoc Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,488 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 842% compared to the typical daily volume of 158 put options.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 504,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 73,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.