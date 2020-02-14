ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

MAN traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CL King began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $4,245,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

