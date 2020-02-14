Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,724,907. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

