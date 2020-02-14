Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,295,000 after buying an additional 166,945 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

