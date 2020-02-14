Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Position Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $191,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $341,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,510 shares of company stock worth $10,078,734. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

NYSE:VAC opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.