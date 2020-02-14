Masco (NYSE:MAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Masco has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

