Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.96. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $337.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

