Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. 191,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,530. The company has a market capitalization of $363.12 million, a P/E ratio of -691.50 and a beta of 1.02. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Matrix Service by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

