MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.56% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $126,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,080,000 after purchasing an additional 79,141 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,100. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $126.96 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

