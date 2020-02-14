Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Mdu Resources Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mdu Resources Group has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mdu Resources Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Mdu Resources Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $31.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

