Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Medical Transcription Billing reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Transcription Billing.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 109,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CFO Bill Korn sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $84,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 42,571 shares of company stock worth $240,625 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

