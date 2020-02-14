MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MediciNova stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,157. The company has a market capitalization of $264.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

