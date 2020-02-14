Medicure (CVE:MPH) Shares Down 7.1%

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.25, 2,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36.

Medicure (CVE:MPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

