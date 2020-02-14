Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,207. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Medpace by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.