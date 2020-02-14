MenaPay Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $436,560.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MenaPay has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,375,280 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

