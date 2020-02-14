Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Williams Companies by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 453,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 153,057 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $21.62 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

