Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

KO opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.