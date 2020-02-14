Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

