Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

