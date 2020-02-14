Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

NYSE UTX opened at $153.06 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

