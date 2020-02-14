Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,032 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QEP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

QEP Resources stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $670.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.22. QEP Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

