Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.8% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

