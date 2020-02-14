Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. 802,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $702.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

