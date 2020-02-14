Merculet (MVP) One Day Volume Hits $80,969.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, OKEx, IDEX and Hotbit. Merculet has a total market cap of $669,103.00 and $80,969.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.03483653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00253140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00148533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,044,298,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.