Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will report sales of $280.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.94 million and the highest is $285.20 million. Methode Electronics posted sales of $246.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. 95,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,516. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

