Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of MET traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 41,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,931. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. Metlife has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Metlife will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Metlife by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

