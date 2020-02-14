Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $769.48 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $638.92 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $799.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total transaction of $3,458,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,498 shares of company stock worth $12,347,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.