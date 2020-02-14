MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGM. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 10,274,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

