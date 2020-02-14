Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,990 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 288,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

