Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98, approximately 534,780 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 357,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

