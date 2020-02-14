Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98, approximately 534,780 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 357,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)
Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.
