Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Mineral Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

MIN opened at A$18.76 ($13.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is A$15.23. Mineral Resources has a one year low of A$12.44 ($8.82) and a one year high of A$18.12 ($12.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

