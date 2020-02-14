Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 2,215,216 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,510,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

MGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

