Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,104 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after buying an additional 665,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,050,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after buying an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 829,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,833,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

