Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.10.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $718.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $649.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.88. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $356.00 and a 12-month high of $725.19.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

