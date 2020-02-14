Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,155 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 46.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

