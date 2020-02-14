Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,849 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $265.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

