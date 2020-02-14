MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Announces Earnings Results

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:GLE opened at GBX 971 ($12.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 952.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 857.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

GLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MJ Gleeson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

