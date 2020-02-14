Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Stock Price Down 11%

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) shares fell 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.05, 1,004,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 603,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.79.

About Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.