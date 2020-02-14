Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.3-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.95 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.20-11.70 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.10.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $145.58. 485,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.91. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.