Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.3-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.95 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.20-11.70 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.10.
Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $145.58. 485,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.91. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
