Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 101,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

