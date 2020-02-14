Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

