Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

