Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $21.62 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.