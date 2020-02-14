Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,123 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.