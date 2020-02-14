Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

